Chesser & Barr Aggressively Pursues Fair Compensation for Accident Victims

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Selecting an attorney to represent you or a family member in a wrongful death or personal injury claim is an important decision. Often times, a wrongful death or personal injury lawsuit becomes a time consuming and expensive proposition, so victims need to identify and select firms which have the resources, the experience, and the track record to successfully pursue claims.



When accident victims or family members of an alleged wrongful death are selecting an attorney and a law firm, they should consider the following questions before signing any contract:



- Does your attorney have experience with wrongful death, personal injury or jury trials?

- Does the firm have the resources to actively pursue evidence, employ experts, and exhaust all possibilities and options?

- Does your attorney specialize in wrongful death and personal injury claims?

- Is your attorney well respected by the civic and legal community?



Your answer to all these question should be a resounding yes. At Chesser, Barr, our personal injury and wrongful death attorney, Henry Barr, has dedicated his practice to aggressively pursuing fair compensation for victims. Henry Barr has experience and expertise with:



- Vehicle accidents

- Bike and pedestrian accidents

- Slips and falls

- Workers Comp

- Boating accidents and injuries

- Defective Product injury

- Medical malpractice

- Nursing home negligence



Henry Barr is certified by the Florida Bar as Civil Trial Specialist. He has more than 35 years’ experience with personal injury, wrongful death, and insurance litigation. His inside knowledge of insurance companies help him develop and implement the best strategies to get the companies to pay for damages.



“Helping accident victims and their families has been my life’s work for 35 years. I work tirelessly on the behalf of victims and use my experience and expertise to get responsible parties and companies to make financial restitutions. At Chesser Barr, we know we can’t make the accident or death disappear, but can make living with the repercussions easier for the victim or survivors.



About Henry Barr

With offices in Crestview, Shalimar, and Destin, Chesser Barr provides legal expertise for all of the Emerald Coast. Chesser Barr is a Martindale-Hubbell AV rated firm, meaning they meet and exceed all professional and ethical standards. The Martindale- Hubbard rating examines five key areas, including legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communications ability, and legal experience.



For more information about Chesser Barr, please visit their website at www. Chesserbarr.com or call them at 850.651.9944 (Shalimar) or 850.683.9945