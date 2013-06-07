Chesser & Barr Providing Full Suite of Legal Services for Both Tenants and Landlords

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The attorneys at Chesser & Barr, PA can provide clients with a full suite of legal services designed to meet all their real estate needs. “Our real estate attorneys work with both landlords and tenants for eviction proceedings and any real estate related litigation, including work around breaches of transaction, real estate fraud, or disputes over damages. Our attorneys also offer services for condominium and homeowners associations, particularly in areas concerning construction defects, breach of contract, fraud, construction delays and failure to deliver contracted amenities.” says D. Michael Chesser.



The firm also provides legal services for more conventional real estate and property transactions. With a team of real estate legal experts, and a title agent and closing expert on staff, Chesser & Barr can provide a full range of real estate services. In fact, the firm specializes in:



· Purchase contracts

· Clearing titles

· Lese development for commercial and residential properties

· Foreclosures and foreclosure defense



For the last 20 years, Chesser Barr has received a Martindale Hubbell AV rating, indicating the firm meets the highest standards of professionalism, expertise, and ethics. Understanding the complexities of real estate law in general and landlord tenant law in particular is a very specialized skill set. The Real Estate team at Chesser Barr, is led by Michael Chesser, a Board Certified Real Estate Specialist, and includes, Tara Hagan, Ashley Rodgers, and Lisa Troell.



“Landlord-tenant law can become very litigious, and all the attorneys at Chesser Barr provide executional customer service, outstanding attention to detail, and superior knowledge and practice of the law. We aim to treat all our clients like family, and have been doing so for more than 30 years,” concludes Michael Chesser.



With offices in Crestview, Shalimar, and Destin, Chesser Barr provides legal expertise for all of the Emerald Coast.



For more information about Chesser Bar, please visit their website at www. C=hesserbarr.com or call them at 850.651.9944 (Shalimar) or 850.683.9945