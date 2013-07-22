Chesser, Barr Seeks Fair and Amicable Resolution to Family Law Issues

Shalimar, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The practice of family is complex, and additional emotional complications can arise during the proceedings. Generally, divorcing spouses are looking for an amicable dissolution of the marriage, an equitable distribution of assets and debts, and appropriate and reasonable custody and visitations solutions. “ Even the most well intentioned people can get caught up in the emotional roller coaster of divorce and custody issues, While no one wants a messy and drawn out affair, we want our clients to know that we have his or her best interest at heart. We’ll fight for his or her best interest, especially when times get tough,” says Muncelle Mitchell, family law associate at Chesser, Barr.



Chesser, Barr, a full service law firm, has a dedicated staff attorney to handle and manage family law issues and cases. Ms. Mitchell, a graduate of the Mississippi College School of Law, will aggressively and thoroughly handle the fundamental “leg work” of a family law case. “We’ll make sure the court has the most current and appropriate information to make decisions about the division of assets and debts, retirement accounts, property, and business assets., We’ll work to make sure the marital home and other large assets are distributed appropriately. Child support is determined by a formula, and it’s my job to protect the interests of your children by providing the court with the best financial information available,” continued Ms. Mitchell.



Chesser Barr handles a number of family law issues including:



- Uncontested divorce and mediation

- Military divorces

- Child custody and child support issues, including payment enforcement

- Post judgment modifications

- Paternity

- Pre-nuptial agreements

- Step-Parent adoptions



By concentrating on research and investigation, Chesser Barr makes sure their clients are in the strongest position available for either negotiation or court.



For more information about Chesser Bar, please visit their website at www.chesserbarr.com or call them at 850.651.9944 (Shalimar) or 850.683.9945 (Crestview)