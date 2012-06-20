ChessMazeInternational.com's Huge Range Caters to All Chess Tastes

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- People have been playing chess for more than 1,500 years. An early version of the game was being played in India before the start of the 6th century AD. By the 15th century, the game had evolved into roughly its current form.



The first world chess championship took place in 1886 and the World Chess Federation was founded in Paris in July 1924. The first programmed chess games appeared on the market in the 1970s and now thousands of people enjoy playing chess against their computer.



Nowadays, there are a wide variety of different chess sets on the market. Players can buy a standard economy set or one with beautiful hand carved chess pieces. With so many options to choose from, it’s not surprising that a website called Chessmaze International has been increasing in popularity.



Chessmaze International explains why the game remains so popular: “Those who know how to play chess are aware of the brain-storming excitement and entertainment involved in this sport. This indoor game has enthralled everyone with its brain stimulating exercise. Those who play it have their own reasons to play chess, some play it for excitement, some play if for entertainment and some enjoy its ability to sharpen the mind.”



ChessmazeInternational.com caters to the chess connoisseur and the beginner with a huge range of products from boards and pieces to clocks. The website is simple and easy to use. A menu bar on the home page breaks down the products on offer into categories such as special offer, limited edition sets, gift ideas, luxury chess sets and chess tables. The menu bar also includes a handy search function so visitors can find the product they want quickly.



Visitors on a budget might like to choose a chess set from the range of slight seconds. Some sets do have minor defects but the category also includes end of the line pieces.



All products come with high quality images and a comprehensive description explaining the type of materials used and the size of the finished product.



Customers can register on the ChessMaze International website in order to review their order history and make shopping easier next time around. The company accepts payment by Delta, MasterCard, Solo, Switch, Visa, Maestro and PayPal and provides a guarantee that it will match or beat any competitor’s price.



The site also contains reviews from satisfied customers, a host of informative articles as well as a link to allow social media fans to engage with the company on Facebook.



About Chessmaze International

Chessmaze International is the UK’s number one supplier of tournament chess sets, chessboards, chess clocks and related board games. The company was founded in 1993 and since then Chessmaze International has served thousands of satisfied customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.chessmazeinternational.com