Chesterfield VA Family Lawyers Weigh in on Child Pornography Cases

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Family lawyers Chesterfield Virginia expect more child pornography cases in the near future, as more and more incidents are brought up to light following the successful charging and arrest of several child pornographers in the state. A child pornography lawyer Chesterfield Virginia recalls an incident a month ago when a Chesterfield man was charged with 16 counts of child pornography.



Any Chesterfield Virginia child pornography lawyer would know that reported incidents are on the rise because of more avenues made easily accessible nowadays which allow more privacy and the provision of a qualified Chesterfield Virginia criminal law attorney for the victim. For some victims, getting the services of a competent Chesterfield Virginia criminal law attorney could be prohibitive because of financial concerns.



Any law firm with a criminal law attorney Chesterfield Virginia could represent a victim in a child pornography case although a child pornography lawyer Chesterfield Virginia with experience in the area would be the more preferable candidate. In any case, continued support from the legal community as well as vigilance in part of the public is recommended to curb rising figures of child pornography cases.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group is a Virginia-based law firm specializing in criminal, civil, and family law. Their pool of lawyers count on years of experience dealing with various family law related cases which includes divorce and child custody. For criminal law, SRIS is qualified to manage child pornography cases. Clients in need of Chesterfield Virginia family lawyers or a criminal law attorney Chesterfield Virginia, in particular a Chesterfield Virginia child pornography lawyer, could book an appointment with any of SRIS’ family lawyers Chesterfield Virginia.



Contact Details:

Sarita Jensen

2484 White Pine Lane

Winchester, VA 22601

Phone: 540-678-9812