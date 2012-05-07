Graff Chevrolet Becomes an AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly Dealer in Bay City, Michigan

Bay City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Graff Chevrolet, of Bay City, Michigan, servicing the Bay Area, Mid-Michigan and Tri-City areas, is proud to announce they are ready to address the needs of women consumers, as part of the growing network of AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® Dealers in North America. Team members at Graff Chevrolet have completed a training and certification process to provide a Certified Female Friendly® experience that exceeds women’s expectations.



“By working in a male dominated industry for over 24 years, I have come to understand and appreciate how

important it is to be supportive of women as major purchase decision makers,” stated General manager, Lisa

Rechsteiner. “We have experienced many different training programs and when we approached Ask Patty to put

our Team through their program we both felt this would be a great fit! Majority of our Graff Team has completed the Ask Patty training and we talk daily about how we are able to communicate better with our clients all around. We look forward to the partnership that we have formed with our Team and the Ask Patty Team!”



Visit the Graff Chevrolet micro-site:

http://www.femalefriendlydealer.askpatty.com/index.php?d=Graff_Chevrolet_BayCity_MI and at 3636 Wilder Road, Bay City, Michigan 48706



To become AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly®, Graff Chevrolet personnel completed an extensive training program on how to best serve women. Graff Chevrolet employees will participate in year-round instruction to enhance their awareness, appreciation, and commitment to a female-friendly service experience. Graff Chevrolet will also benefit from a unique marketing support program designed to reach out and build lasting relationships with women customers.



"Women influence 85 percent of the buying decisions in North American households, effectively becoming the

family's chief purchasing officer," says Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, Inc. "AskPatty trains and certifies automotive businesses on how to communicate more effectively with women and ensure they feel safe, respected and empowered, which creates tremendous customer loyalty. Graff Chevrolet’s commitment to women shows that management is serious about earning their business."



In conjunction with AskPatty.com, Graff Chevrolet has launched a female-focused micro-site that provides the tools and resources most requested by women. The micro-site gives women the ability to schedule service appointments, access coupons and discounts, and learn more about car buying and maintenance online from the comfort of their home or office. The micro-site is easily accessed by searching on AskPatty.com, or by going directly to their site.



About Graff Chevrolet

Graff Chevrolet has been operating in Bay City since 1986. Throughout the years the dealership has transitioned from leasing a building on Euclid Ave, to a new building on Wilder Road, to their recent renovation of the Wilder Road location in 2011.



At Graff Chevrolet, a Team of 85 people make-up the 5 departments: New Sales, Used Sales, Service, Collision Center and Parts/Accessories. They are on the leading edge of technology and communication, from the latest collision and service technology, to a full accessory department within the Parts department. They have an expert sales staff, along with product specialists to know all their vehicles inside and out. They encourage young people to be on the Graff Bay City Team by developing positions like the T.E.C. Center ~ Text. Email. Call. Center. Graff Chevrolet has received several awards over the years including GM Mark of Excellence, Greatest of the Great Lakes Commitment to Excellence and more. They sponsor and support local programs like the SVSU Community Youth Days, Breast Cancer Survivor Event, Trunk or Treat, the Great Women of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Just for Kids Foundation, along with many local schools and other community minded foundations. “We believe that while our history is important, it is what we do today in our local Great Lakes Bay Region that will secure our future!”



About AskPatty.com, Inc.

With international headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, AskPatty.com, Inc. takes a two-pronged approach to revolutionizing the women's automotive retail market: For consumers, the AskPatty.com website, is a safe and reliable source for expert automotive advice and research. For auto dealers, tire dealers, collision centers, auto service and repair centers, the revolutionary AskPatty.com Certified Female Friendly® program, designed from the ground up, trains and certifies automotive retail and service centers on how to attract, sell, retain and increase loyalty with women customers. Women can find an Ask Patty Certified Female Friendly® auto dealer, tire dealer, collision center, auto service and repair centers using the location search at AskPatty.com.



Go here to learn how to become Ask Patty Certified Female Friendly®. AskPatty® and Certified Female Friendly® are U.S. registered trademarks owned by AskPatty.com, Inc.