Chevrolet Beat 2013 Excels in Mileage, Affordability and Style, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Putting up a 25.44 kilometers per litre on the score board, Chevrolet Beat has beaten every other hatchback powered by diesel engines.



Competing with the US auto giant, Ford’s Figo, the trendy looks, notable features, small size and reasonable price is hard to beat.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reports that exhibiting a dynamic 1.0 XSDE engine, the all new edition of Chevrolet Beat diesel will be generating a peak power of 58.5 PS and a peak torque of 150 Nm. The petrol variants as well as the diesel and LPG variants of Chevrolet Beat are expected to exhibit 5-speed manual gearbox.



With a power packed diesel engine, this incredible hatchback assures the car buyers to deliver 25.44 kilometer per litre of mileage, as tested by ARAI. This incredible feature makes Chevrolet Beat Diesel, one of the most fuel efficient cars in the hatchback segment of Indian market.



Gaadi.com also reveals that along with a brand new front grille, the face-lifted edition of Chevy Beat will also exhibit revived front bumper with fog lamps and a chrome surround. The rear of the all new Beat will be displaying spanking new tail lights together with a high-mounted stop light.



The interiors this latest version of GM’s hatchback will be displaying a centre console to store all your small items. The door trims have been updated with bottle holders whereas the 2013 edition of Beat boasts of exhibiting 170 litres of generous cargo space. Apart from this, the back seats can be folded in the ratio of 60:40 to be able to display a flat surface and provide ample space.



Other than featuring a seating capacity for 5 passengers, 2013 edition of Chevy Beat also features Emergency Locking Retractor equipped seatbelts along with anti-lock braking system and twin front airbags. Also, in order to attract a major chunk of youngsters, an exciting MyLink touch radio system has been incorporated in 2013 version of Chevy Beat.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Beat can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



