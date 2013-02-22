New Beat Slated for Q2 Launch, Gaadi.com Finds Out

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Chevrolet may be planning to launch a new and upgraded hatchback Beat in the second quarter of 2013. A new avatar of Beat was presented in the 2012 Paris Motors Show. This car is mechanically the same but contains cosmetic changes for a sportier look. Decline in sales in last few months has prompted GM to bring in new the new hatchback. Beat is the most important car for Chevrolet as it was a landmark in terms of new looks and kept pace with changing Indian consumer’s desires.



A couple of years back Chevrolet launched Beat as a car possessing refreshingly modern and aggressive looks. In fact GM launched exactly the same model of the Beat, which they showcased at Detroit 2010 as a concept. The car has a broad front face containing pointed twin-barrel headlamps and parted grille with chrome touches. From the side, the car looks stylish with carefully placed aerodynamic lines and alloy wheels. The car brought in a new concept first time in India with rear door handles placed on the door’s top left position, rather that the traditional positioning of handles.



As per industry sources, Beat’s interiors were quite unique and new as per conventional Indian standards. It appears that GM worked very hard to create interiors which look amazing in night with cool blue light around the controls. The quality of upholstery fabric as well as the plastic is also better than most cars in the category.



As per research by Gaadi.com, the car Chevrolet Beat is powered by a 1.2L 16 valve petrol engine that provides 74bh power and torque of 105 Nm. Beat also comes in a diesel variant with a 1L XSDE Smartech 3-cylinder Common Rail Diesel engine providing maximum power output of 58 bhp and maximum torque of 150 Nm. Pricing ranges from Rs. 3.72 lakh for entry level petrol variant to Rs. 5.69 lakh for diesel top end diesel variant. The US based carmaker claims mileage of 13.29 kmpl for petrol and 25.44 kmpl for diesel variants, respectively.



Gaadi.com finds out that monthly sales for Beat had started dwindling recently with 3,035 units sold in Jan 13, almost 1,400 units less than same period a year ago. The B1 hatchback segment (mid category hatchbacks), worth 30,000 units a month, is very competitive and complex with presence of Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata in the lead. Despite strong competition, Beat was able to create its mark felt with refreshingly new looks and driving experience unheard off for this category of cars. With a new Beat, Chevrolet will hope to reverse its sagging sales in this segment.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Beat that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Chevrolet Beat. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



