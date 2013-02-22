New Cruze Adds Competition in D1 Cars, Gaadi.com Finds Out

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Gaadi.com research shows that Chevrolet has introduced a new version of D1 class sedan Cruze. The new avatar looks quite similar to the original form as the exteriors are quite similar to the original form. For instance, the sedan still maintains its ‘beauty rearing to go’ looks thanks to its stretched headlamps, and a bold front. Matching body coloured bumpers and side mirrors add to the beauty. Adding to this, the wide bodied and puncture proof 16 inch alloy wheels give the sedan a strong appeal.



As per industry sources, interiors of Chevrolet Cruze are designed such that the car looks more wide, long, and spacious than its competitors. Chevrolet has fitted leather covered upholstery and put in place comfortable seats. Overall, the car’s interiors appear finely tuned and match well with the advanced new gadgets and the dual tone dashboard. The steering wheel contains audio mounting controls so that the driver does not have to move hands while driving.



The new 2012 Cruze is powered by a new and advanced 2.0 litre 1998 cc DOHC engine. This engine that is more refined than Cruze’s earlier version, is able to chug out maximum power of 166 PS and peak torque of 380 Nm. The car comes equipped with six speed manual transmission gearing. In terms of thrust, the sedan can race from 0-100 kmph in 9.6 seconds at top speed of 210 kmph.



The sedan offers 17.3 kmpl of fuel efficiency as per company claims and comes in price range of Rs. 13.85 lakh to Rs. 15.57 lakh (Ex-showroom New Delhi). Sales statistics point out a not so rosy picture with sales plummeting to 228 units sold in Jan 2012 as compared to 553 units sold the year ago similar period.



Gaadi.com finds out that the D1 sedan category is clearly dominated by XUV 500 which alone sells more cars that all nine other competitors combined, Cruze being one of them. With the much needed improvements, Cruze will be better placed to defend its position. Interestingly, Hyundai also came out with new version of nearly defunct Elantra that has received very encouraging response. The D1 segment of Indian car market is amongst the fastest growing sub-segment and Chevrolet will hope to cruze to the winner’s trophy with new Cruze in the D1 segment.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Chevrolet Cruze that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Chevrolet Cruze. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



