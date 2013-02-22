Chevrolet to Enrich MPVs with 'Enjoy', First Eye Report by Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Gaadi.com finds out that Chevrolet Enjoy a 7-seater multi purpose vehicle (MPV) was first presented in India at the Auto Expo 2012. Enjoy, second MPV offering from Chevrolet after Tavera, is based on design taken from Chinese vehicle Wuling CN-100 that is developed by the China joint venture of GM and SAIC. Chevrolet has already launched two more vehicles from same JV, the hatchback Sail U-VA, and the sedan Sail in recent months in India.



Gaadi.com researches that Enjoy’s interiors will take cues from Chevrolet Tavera, though they will look much upgraded. Interiors will be more spacious than most vehicles in the category, with third row seats being completely foldable and removable. The MPV looks big and spacious from the outside and contains curvy headlamps, chrome grille slats, cat-eye shaped fog lamps, and large tinted windscreen.



The MPV Enjoy will be equipped by a 1.4 litre petrol engine producing peak power of 94.6 bhp as well as a 1.3 litre diesel engine developed jointly by GM and Fiat. The US based car maker claims that the petrol model will give a mileage of 12 kmpl in city conditions and 16 kmpl on highways. As far as pricing is concerned, it is expected that Chevrolet will price the Enjoy below Tavera at approx. Rs. 6-8 lakh.



As per industry figures, Chevrolet Enjoy will compete in the utility segment that churns out approx. 40,000 per month in volume. The utility segment, second largest car market as per monthly sales, is presently dominated by offerings from Mahindra, Maruti, and Toyota. Enjoy will particularly compete against Mahindra Xylo, Maruti Ertiga, and Nissan Evalia.



Gaadi.com data shows that Tavera, Chevrolet’s first MPV offering currently languishes at the lower end of the utility segment with monthly sale of approx. 1,700 units. With Enjoy, Chevrolet will bring out a more promising MPV is terms of attractive interiors and exteriors, mileage, and comfort. Three side-by-side new launches by Chevrolet of complementing nature have created hype around the brand and will help Enjoy get a good opening. It is to be seen how long GM will be able to enjoy the momentum and rebuild its brand name.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Chevrolet Enjoy that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Chevrolet Enjoy. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



