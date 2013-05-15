Chevrolet Offers Redefined Enjoy: Forthcoming Multi-Utility Vehicle

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Post the launch of a hatchback and a sedan, General Motors launched Chevrolet Enjoy, a multi utility vehicle in the month of May 2013 in the Indian market.



Tagged at a starting price of 5.49 lacs, Chevrolet Enjoy will be seen encountering Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Quanto in an entry level segment.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com reveals that Chevrolet Enjoy will be the third vehicle to be launched by the joint effort of General Motors with SAIC. The latest Chevrolet Enjoy is already the best selling vehicle in the Chinese auto market and is called Wuling Hongguang in China.



According Economic Times, Chevy Enjoy has been introduced in the Indian market with a configuration of 7-seater and 8-seater. Also, Chevrolet Enjoy will come with dual tone interiors and tilt adjustable steering wheel. On the contrary, the high end variants of Chevy Enjoy will be incorporated with anti-braking system apart from twin airbags and roof mounted AC vents, as per the company sources.



Other than the above mentioned features, Chevy Enjoy will also exhibit 12V power channel in the 3rd row along with power adjustable ORVM and height adjustable driver seat. Apart from that, Chevrolet Enjoy also boasts of displaying 630L of boot space once the third row seats are folded.



Gaadi.com also reports that General Motors, in order to boost the sales volume, has made the vehicle available in petrol as well as diesel based variants. Chevrolet Enjoy will be exhibiting 1.4L SMARTECH petrol based engine that will generate a peak power of 104 bhp along with 130 Nm of peak torque. The second variant powered by a 1.3L SMARTECH turbo diesel engine, will generate a peak power of 77 bhp and a peak torque of 190 Nm.



Being one of the best cars of General Motors, Chevrolet Enjoy will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Also, as tested by ARAI, the diesel powered variant of Chevrolet Enjoy will be averaging a mileage of 18.3 kmpl whereas the petrol based variant will be generating 13.7 kmpl of mileage.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Enjoy can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



