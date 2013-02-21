Entry-Level Sedan Sail by Chevrolet Launched Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Sail is designed to meet the requirement for practical use from the users as it provides more interior space to passengers and less of style, than other cars in the segment.



India’s leading online portal provides exclusive information on used cars and new cars as well.It provides an insight into the Chevrolet Sail. Users can get highly useful information on the latest launch by Chevrolet and decide whether it would meet their requirement.



The overall looks of the car is plain yet elegant. It boasts of stretched headlamps seem inspired by the Cruze and has a good amount of cabin space, plain upholstery, good fit & finish, and wide doors to accommodate needs from senior citizens and ladies in India wearing sarees.



Chevrolet Sail is powered by two engine options – a 1.2l Smartech petrol engine with dual overhead camshafts and a 1.3l Smartech Turbo charged diesel engine. The petrol engine chugs out 86 PS power and has maximum torque of 113 Nm as well as provides 78 PS and maximum torque of 205 Nm. Both engines in Sail come with five manual transmissions.



The sedan Sail from Chevrolet claims a mileage of 18.2 kmpl for petrol and 22.1 kmpl for the diesel trim. Pricing for the new Chevrolet Sail, ranges from R 4.99 lakh to R 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). Nonetheless, Sail will vie of a pie of the C1 class entry level sedans, a segment comprising roughly 30,000 units sold per month. The segment is however very competitive for Maruti D-Zire has maintained its clear dominance ahead of competition faced from the likes of Toyota, Nissan, Tata, and Hyundai, etc. amongst others.



A researcher for Gaadi.com opines, “Chevrolet has provided spacious interiors targeting the main weakness of D-Zire which has cramped interiors. Going by industry statistics, the initial launch can be labelled reasonably successful with 836 booking received in January 2013 alone. However, it remains to be seen how the sedan performs once the initial euphoria phase is over.”



Gaadi.com has also unveiled a detailed page for Sail to provide complete information on specifications, features, expert and user reviews. The page also has exhaustive reviews by the select few Indian journalists.



