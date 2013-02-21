New Chevrolet Spark Fails to Attract Consumers in India - an Exclusive Review by Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars on used cars and new cars, gaadi.com furnishes an insight into the Chevrolet Spark which is going to help users take informed decision on this hatchback which hit the Indian market in October 2012.



Gaadi.com finds out that ‘Spark’, the little hatchback from GM Chevrolet was first launched in 2007 and was positioned and destined to be a cheap and cheerful hatchback designed specifically to provide basic transport from one point to another. However, the little hatchback never clicked the chord with the budget conscious masses. Going by sagging sales numbers, Chevrolet brought in an upgraded version of Spark in October 2012.



As per the industry statistics, the new Spark comes in both petrol and factory fitted LPG options and is costlier by up to R 10,000. In the cars interior, GM has put in new upholstery design and made some minor changes to the dashboard. Exterior has new bumpers, satin roof rails and remodelled head and tail lamps. The hatchback is however, still powered by a 1.0-litre 63PS 4-cylinder engine available in both petrol and LPG trims. GM has also decided to continue with three year complete warrantee for the new version.



Safety features in Spark have also been enhanced as it comes with X-PRO Safety System, dual air bags, and ABS to prevent skidding. Chevrolet Spark’s cabin is built using high-strength steel to protect passengers. However, overall safety is much less compared to other cars in the same category.



Research by Gaadi.com finds out that Spark’s sales have been on a decline as whereas the hatchback used to sell more than 1,000 units each month in 2011,was sold less than 1,000 units per month in 2012. Stiff competition and limited customers in the A-segment hatchback led to falling sales figures. The new Spark has also failed to live to expectations; sales are again on the decline after peaking in November 2012.



Spark has surely held up its reputation as a small city-friendly easy to drive and park car with a comfortable back seat. Going by Indian car buying behaviour, Chevrolet made an attempt to improve style, the most sought after thing in any car. Spark offers good value in terms of high fuel efficiency and three-year free Chevrolet service incentives. However, it clearly is not enough and Chevrolet will need to put in some more innovation in marketing and product development if it really wants to re-ignite the Spark in Indian consumer’s mind.



Helping out consumers, Gaadi.com has also brought in a detailed page for Spark that provides complete information on specifications, features, expert and user reviews. It also has exhaustive reviews from a select few Indian journalists.



