Chevrolet Trax - Another Compact SUV to Enter the Indian Market, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- The concept of compact SUV has charmed not only the Indian car buyers but also the auto giants, who are gearing up to introduce their own major launches.



Chevrolet Trax too is one of the vehicles inspired by the concept of compact SUVs that was unveiled at the Paris Motor Show in 2012.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that the forthcoming vehicle from General Motors of Chevrolet Trax will measure 4248 mm and 1776 mm in terms of length and width respectively.



Exhibiting a wheelbase of 2555 mm, the all new Chevrolet Trax is expected to look like a mini Captiva in terms of appearance which practically will be much liked by the Indian car buyers. Other than featuring funky and futuristic interiors, the centre-console of Chevrolet Trax has been inspired from Beat whereas the steering wheel is inspired from that of Cruze.



Gaadi.com also feels that one of the most eye-catching features that Chevrolet Trax will be displaying is that of the MyLink. It is an infotainment structure that synchronizes the content from ones’ smart phone and exhibits it on a seven-inch, full color, high resolution and touch-screen display.



Talking about the performance, Chevrolet Trax will be seen putting up a 1.7L diesel powered engine on display that will generate a peak power of 130 bhp and a peak torque of 300 Nm. With such notable features, Chevrolet Trax is expected to roll out around November 2013 in the Indian market tagged within a price range of 7 lacs to 10 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Trax can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/

