Chevron Corporation, Company Intelligence Report - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Chevron Corporation, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Chevron Corporation (Chevron) is an integrated oil and gas company involved in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas; the refining and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; and the manufacture of petroleum products. The company's exploration and production operations are primarily located in Angola, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chad, China, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Denmark, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, the Partitioned Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the Philippines, the Republic of the Congo, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, the UK, the US, Venezuela, and Vietnam. The company's total production and reserves were 975.5 MMboe and 11,235.5 MMboe in 2011, respectively.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chevron Corporation - Strategy, SWOT, and Corporate Finance Report
- Chevron Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- Hess Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Stone Energy Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation, Company Intelligence Report
- Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Company Intelligence Report