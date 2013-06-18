Corvette Chevy Expo Announces New Event, Venue, Date

Orange City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Vette Vues Magazine is proud to announce its new event. The Corvette Chevy Expo, a Vette Vues Magazine production, is a major all Chevrolet event and is currently in its 36th year. It holds an annual event in Houston, Texas and now is adding to the lineup an event in Dallas, Texas September 28-29, 2013.



The Corvette Chevy Expo Dallas will be held at the Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207. Like the Houston event, the Expo will be held in a convention center, providing the comforts and protection of an indoor facility.



Get ready for the exciting new Chevy show in Dallas. Spectators and participants will enjoy the same format as the Houston event. The Dallas Market Hall will accommodate over 150 show vehicles all beautifully exhibited in the indoor facility. Corvette Chevy Expo is a fully judged event with numerous classes. The show vehicles compete for the top titles, Best of Show Chevrolet, Best of Show Corvette, Best of Show Camaro, and Best of Show Chevy Truck. Spectators enjoy a large range of custom vehicles as well as matching numbers Chevrolets.



The Chevrolet specific event also features prominent companies from across the country that exhibit in the show, displaying and marketing different types of accessories, parts, performance systems, that are related specifically to Chevrolet models. There are plenty of Chevrolet memorabilia and automotive logo apparel for sale as well.



Other activates include, a cars sales mart, for those looking to buy or sell their collector cars. Saturday the children will be entertained by costumed characters and as always, children 12 and under are free at the Expos. Swimsuit USA International will also be joining the Dallas event with their bikini contest and model search on Sunday. There will be food vendors on site, for a full day of family fun and excitement.



Show hours are Saturday 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday 9 am until 6 pm. The Swimsuit USA International Model Search and bikini contest is Sunday at 3 pm followed by the awards ceremony at 4 pm. The Corvette Chevy Expo is open to the general public with tickets available at the door for $15 and online for $12. More event information can be obtained at their website http://www.corvettechevyexpo.com or by calling 386-775-2512.



Schedule

Corvette Chevy Expo

Dallas Market Hall

2200 Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, TX 75207

Sept. 28-29, 2013



Show hours:

Saturday at 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m.

3 p.m. Swimsuit Contest

4 p.m. Trophy presentation



Contact Information:

Bonnie Wolf

Vette Vues Magazine/Corvette Chevy Expo

P.O. Box 740598

Orange City, FL 32774

pr@corvettechevyexpo.com

386-775-2512

http://www.corvettechevyexpo.com