Chewing Gum Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 : Top Players Wrigleys, Mondelez, Perfetti, Lotte

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The global market for chewing gums is anticipated to witness moderate growth and will generate revenues of over USD 23 billion by 2020. Much of this market's growth can be attributed to the perceived oral and dental health benefits of sugar-free chewing gums. According to the International Chewing Gum Association (ICGA), chewing sugar-free gum increases saliva production. This increase in the saliva production subsequently reduces instances of plaque formation and tooth decay significantly. Additionally, chewing gum products like nicotine gum are regarded as effective aids to quit smoking. The consumption of sugar-free chewing gum also helps clean food debris from the teeth and reduces stress.



The global Chewing Gum Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



According to this market research report, the global market for chewing gums will witness strong growth in the Americas. This region was the largest market for chewing gums during 2015 and will experience a slight decline in the demand for gums due to the populace's growing preference for mints. Canada and the US are mature markets for gum products. However, despite the chewing gum market in the US being highly penetrated, it will continue to grow at a steady pace due to various category innovations taking place in the industry.



Segment by Key players:

- Wrigleys

- Mondelez

- Perfetti

- Lotte

- Cloetta

- Arcor

- August Storck

- Yildiz



Segment by Type:

- Sugared chewing gum

- Sugar-free chewing gum



Segment by Application:

- Individual

- Commercial



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



