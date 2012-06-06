ChexSystemsRelief.com Shows Consumers How to Get Their Name Removed from Chexsystems Database

Encinitas, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Consumers that are unable to get a checking account due to inclusion in the Chexsystems database can now turn to the website ChexSystemsRelief.com to find advice on how to get removed from the list.



More than 80 percent of banks belong to Chexsystems, or as it is known to some Chex Systems. This is an association of financial institutions that network together in order to develop a database that maintains the records of mutually unwanted customers. Landing within this database makes it difficult if not impossible for the consumer to open an account at any other Chexsystems financial institution for five years. Now, consumers on this list have a legal recourse with help from ChexSystemsRelief.com, which provides proven advice on how to get out of the Chexsystems database. “Our website shows people a legal and simple way to remove themselves from the system so that they can get their finances back on track,” said Consumer Advocate and ChexSystemsRelief.com Founder Kelly Scott.



The ChexSystemsRelief.com website’s step-by-step guide starts by informing the consumer how to obtain an original copy of their Chexsystems report. Then, through a series of letters that are provided in template form by the website, the consumer is shown how to utilize the legal system to remove themselves from the list.



“There are certain time frames and practices that banks and therefore the Chexsystems have to adhere to due to their governance by the Fair Credit Reporting Act,” said Scott. “Our website teaches people how to use laws such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, to follow simple steps that can be very effective in getting their name removed from the Chexsystems database.”



In addition to the step-by-step process of how to be removed from the Chexsystems database, the website also provides a number of case references as well as detailed articles on how the Chexsystems works, laws such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, consumer rights and more. For more information, please visit http://www.chexsystemsrelief.com



About ChexSystemsRelief.com

Founded by consumer Advocate Kelly Scott ChexSystemsRelief.com offers free advice to people who cannot obtain a checking account because they are listed in the Chexsystems database. Similar to credit reporting organizations such as Equifax or Experian, Chexsystems lists negative information on people who have abused a checking account within the past five years. The website provides advice on how to use laws such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act as well as simple steps that can be very effective in getting their name removed from the Chexsystems database.