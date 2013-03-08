Chi-Prechaun Caravan Crawl: Celebrate St Patrick's Day Chicago at Chiprechaun Crawl

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Party goers will have the chance to get the festivities started at Chi-Prechaun Caravan Crawl at Lion’s Head (http://tiny.cc/Chi-PrechaunCaravanCrawl) Saturday, March 16th from 8a.m. till 2p.m. (Purchase tickets before March 9th to avoid onsite registration)



Presented by TimeOut Chicago and MyDrinkOn, the crawl includes 10 bars, all featuring beer and cocktail specials, 3 complimentary drink tickets, a free St. Patrick’s Day Chicago mug and free trolley rides to all 10 participating bars. Bars included in the crawl are Lion’s Head at 2251 N. Lincoln, O’Malley’s West which will have Car Bombs and Jameson Shots for 5 bucks, Maxbar with 3 dollar Jello shots, Bar Forza home of the four dollar Tullamore Dew Shot, Dillinger’s with 5 dollar mugs of Guinness, Beamont Bar with their Corned Beef Sandwich and fries for $5.25, Sully’s House with 4 dollar Bushmills Honey shots, Old Town Social with 4 dollar Bud Light Bottles, Fedora Lounge with Nutty Irishman shots for 5 dollars and last but not least Gamekeepers on 345 West Armitage.



ChiPrechaun Caravan Crawl tickets, which start at $45, will only be sold to 1,300 exclusive people to ensure overcrowding does not occur and transportation is always available. A total of 30 vehicles will be traveling back and forth throughout the crawl until 12:30 – 1pm. All of the vehicles will be BYOB friendly as long as the containers are not glass. The registration package consists of a wristband, lanyard and drink tickets. The Chi-Prechaun Caravan Crawl mug will be picked up at whichever location people select to start the Bar Crawl. If tickets are purchased after March 7, registration materials can be picked up at 866 N. Clark.



The event will also include a one year free subscription to Time Out Chicago for all attendees who register in advance. Chi-Prechaun Caravan Crawl is not only a fun filled celebration of Irish heritage but also a party for a benefit. Proceeds from Chiprechaun will benefit the American Lung Association. The mission of the American Lung Association is to improve lung health and make people aware of measures they can take to prevent lung disease.



There are only a limited number of tickets still remaining for purchase. Tickets and more details are available at the Now You Know Events Chi-Prechaun Caravan Crawl review page. (http://tiny.cc/Chi-PrechaunCaravanCrawl)



Subscribe to NowYouKnowEvents.com for coverage on Chicago events for everyone all year long.



About Now You Know Events

Now You Know Events (http://NowYouKnowEvents.com) offers readers an opportunity to experience the best of the city sharing unique invitations to Chicago's top events. Founded in 2010, NYK has been dedicated to introducing city residents and visitors to the behind the scenes movers and shakers of Chicago. Subscribe to NowYouKnowEvents.com to stay in the know on the highest caliber of events in Chicago.



Media Contact:

Now You Know Events

Info@NowYouKnowEvents.com

Chicago, IL

http://NowYouKnowEvents.com