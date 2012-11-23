AZChia Now Offes Blueberry and Cranberry Chia Products

Prescott, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- An established supplier of chia seed products, AZChia is proud to announce the addition of two items to its online catalog: milled chia with blueberry powder and milled chia with cranberry powder. These healthy powder mixes can be added to a wide range of foods and liquids. The two new products join the other offerings already available in the company’s catalog, which includes bags of chia seeds, chia organic bars, and chia oil capsules.



Established after extensive field research carried out by founder Dr. Wayne Coates, AZChia has attracted international attention for its efforts to popularize chia as a health food. Chia seeds carry an assortment of health benefits, as they contain ample amounts of fiber, protein, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, chia has been officially acknowledged by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a fundamentally safe food. Click on the link for more information on chia seed nutrition.



For further information, please visit AZChia online at http://azchia.com; the site includes chia seed recipes and substantial research data about this nutritious crop. The company can also be reached by phone at 855-FOR-CHIA (855-367-2442).



About AZChia

A leading supplier of chia seeds, AZChia is dedicated to promoting the wide-ranging health benefits of this traditional Aztec crop. The company was founded by Dr. Wayne Coates, Professor Emeritus at The University of Arizona Office of Arid Land Studies, who since 1991 has worked extensively to produce and popularize chia. An internationally known expert on chia, he has written two books on the subject, Chia: Rediscovering a Forgotten Crop of the Aztecs (2005) and Chia: The Complete Guide to the Ultimate Superfood (2012).