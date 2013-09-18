Chiang Mai Car Hire Adds Three New Nissan March Vehicles to Their Impressive Fleet

Chiang Mai, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- To celebrate the addition of three new Nissan March's to the Chiang Mai Car Hire fleet, the company is offering these great small cars at the special discount rate of 500 THB per day. Customers can contact the company via telephone (080-4519915) or through the website at http://www.chiang-mai-car-hire.com



"Many of our customers have requested the Nissan March and we're very pleased to give them what they have asked for." - Mr. Suwan, owner of Chiang Mai Car Hire



The Nissan March is a fuel efficient sub-compact car designed for driving on crowded city streets. From parking to refueling, the Nissan March is a car designed to make urban transportation much easier. Chiang Mai Car Hire is proud to be able to offer this reliable and fun-to-drive little car.



“The March is one of the finest small cars on the market. Adding it to our fleet will give our customers yet another great vehicle to choose from when they come to Chiang Mai. And with the much reduced rate that we are offering for October, it is even more affordable.” – Mr. Suwan, owner of Chiang Mai Car Hire



About Chiang Mai Car Hire

Chiang Mai Car Hire is a family owned business located a short distance from Chiang Mai international airport. Their aim is to provide their customers with an excellent service at affordable prices. Their employees have undergone intensive training so they are able to serve their customers with standards that are second to none.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mr. Suwan at 080-4519915 or email at info@chiang-mai-car-hire.com



Contact:

Mr. Suwan

Telephone: 080-4519915

Cell: 083-874134

Email: info@chiang-mai-car-hire.com

Website: www.chiang-mai-car-hire.com