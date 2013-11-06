Chicago Against Bullying

Arlington Heights, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- On Oct. 26, 2013, Move Chicago Forward, A Safe Haven Foundation and Once In Manhood team up to celebrate the anti-bullying message. The anti-bullying rally features live music, speakers, kids makeovers, giveaways and more, to spread a positive message for Chicago children.



In the spirit of the occasion, Chicago Bears star Julius Peppers and his fiancé will give the first Julius Peppers and Lia Ames Humanitarian Award to a child who has taken a stand against bullying. The award will be presented to the recipient by Charlie Brown, President of the NFL Alumni Association Chicago. Featured guests include: Georgie Progie, Yemi Marie, Cecil Raw, T.I. Williams, Alderman Joe Moore, Dashaun Johnson, State Rep. Kelly Cassidy and Tiffany Love.



Gale Math & Science Academy 1631 W. Jonquil Terrace Chicago, IL 60626 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2013 11AM – 12PM SMASH will be offering kids makeovers and gift bags! 12PM – 3PM Anti-bullying Rally



About SMASH Talent

The purpose of SMASH Talent first and foremost is building self-confidence, courage, and character in our talent. Our agency creates a market place for artists to showcase their talent. Our mission is to empower the young people we work with, by developing their inner strengths with the help of the arts. We embrace the complete spectrum of the entertainment industry disciplines: artists, writers, photographers, musicians, actors, and models, are all welcome.



Contact:

SMASH TALENT

Tammy Morr/ Talent Development

1512 E. Algonquin Rd

Arlington Heights IL 60005

Phone: (312) 600-5055

tammy@smashtalent.com

http://www.smashtalent.com