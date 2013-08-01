Chicago Anime Con Announces Steam Powered Giraffe

Rosemont, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Anime Midwest, one of the largest anime and comic cons in Chicago, announced today the return of several guests, including in the return of steampunk-band Steam Powered Giraffe. Guests attending the convention so far include Steam Powered Giraffe, Sonny Strait, and V is for Villains. The anime con will be held July 4-6, 2014 at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.



ABOUT STEAM POWERED GIRAFFE

The robots of Steam Powered Giraffe are like nothing you've ever seen. The malfunctioning joke-spewing metal men play a collection of original Vaudeville inspired tunes fused with modern flare and executed in a super-sleek, one-of-a-kind performance. More than just a band, Steam Powered Giraffe is an experience that must be seen and heard by the entire family.



The artists behind the robots started street busking as these quirky characters in January 2008 at Balboa Park, California, and instantly drew the attention of Southern California. Since then they've performed at such venues as The San Diego Fair, The San Diego Zoo, The Wild Animal Park, Legoland, Ontario Mills, and numerous Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Steampunk Conventions.



The act combines the visual of robot pantomime with sketches, pop culture references, improvised comedic dialogue, and of course, original music. From their heartwarming nostalgic melodies to their funky cabaret rock, Steam Powered Giraffe's songs are memorable, infectious, and as unique as the robots themselves. The band will be performing twice over the weekend, and the convention has a FAQ for the concert at http://animemidwest.com/steam-powered-giraffe



ABOUT SONNY STRAIT

Sonny Strait is a prolific voice actor who is best-known for rules such as Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist and Arsène Lupin III, in addition to Krillin in DBZ. Sonny is also known as an illustrator for one of the most famous, independently published comic book series Elfquest. Sonny Strait has over 20 years of experience in the arts.



Besides Krillin, Hughes, and Lupin, Sonny has worked on many popular animated characters including Usopp from One Piece and Cartoon Network’s laid back, robot host Toonami Tom. He has also worked as a writer and director on several TV series including Dragonball Z, Case Closed and Lupin the Third. The full guest list will be updated online at http://animemidwest.com/guests



ABOUT V IS FOR VILLAINS

V is for Villains is an original electronic rock band led by the infamous Mr. Agitator on lead vocals. At his side are his brother, V is for Villains guitar player and back-up vocalist Fallon Flynn, Vex on keyboards, The Pulse on drums and Veronica Jade Villains INC back-up squad. V is for Villains combines fashion flair with the musical stylings of bands like Nine Inch Nails.



ABOUT ANIME MIDWEST

AM is one of the most anticipated conventions in the world, with it's fourth year expected to draw together 10,000 anime fans to Chicago for a three-day weekend filled with anime, video gaming, and comic books. Fans can come to the comic con to meet famous voice actors, participate in numerous panels, larps, and events, and experience some of the world's best concerts. Admission costs between $30 and $50 for the three-day event, although platinum upgrades are available for $100. This chicago con spans the entirety of the Hyatt Regency O'Hare and some of the Stephen's Convention Center, about 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Registration information can be found at http://animemidwest.com/register



