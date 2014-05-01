Chicago Bears Head Coach Marc Trestman to Be Interviewed by Fi Mazanke on the VoiceAmerica Network

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Marc Trestman, the head coach of the Chicago Bears, will appear on Fi Mazanke’s Direct Connect Empowerment with Fi radio show on the Voice America Network. Trestman’s interview can be heard on Tuesday, May 6th at 1:00 CST at www.voiceamerica.com/ Fi Mazanke is a Leadership Coach and International Radio Show host who has coached thousands of people to empower them over the past fourteen years.



Highlighting concepts featured in his book, “Perseverance. Life Lessons on Leadership and Teamwork,” Trestman will talk about his journey as a football coach and the amazing circumstances that led him to his first head coaching job with the Montreal Alouettes and then the Chicago Bears. Trestman takes a personal approach in coaching and builds relationships with his players to help them attain peak performance. His offensive strategy and execution captures the attention of football enthusiasts around the league.



"In establishing the interview with Coach Trestman, he was kind, generous and easily approachable,” remarked show host, Fi Mazanke.



The show emphasizes Trestman’s unique coaching style and how those values translate well in a business environment. Listeners will be inspired by this story of success and perseverance.



Archives of past episodes of Fi Mazanke's Direct Connect Empowerment can be found at:



http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2319/direct-connect-empowerment-with-fi



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