Chicago Catering Company Spreads Holiday Cheer

Glenview, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- 'Tis the season to reach out and even with a tougher economy, this season is no different for Chicago catering company, Lee & Eddie's. As many look to lend a helping hand to families and those in need around the holidays, Lee & Eddie's Catering is one of many local companies that continues to donate charitable supplies and service to the community. In addition to their normally busy catering season which reaches 150 parties a day, Lee & Eddie's also makes time to feed several underprivileged community groups as well. It's an important focus for them, not just during the holidays but all year round.



The Wednesday before Thanksgiving Robert Veles, owner of Lee & Eddie's Catering, walked his grandkids through the crowd at Pacific Garden Mission. It was a party-like atmosphere that day as Lee & Eddie's was there sharing the cost to feed 900 homeless people. "It may look like a party here today," he told his grandkids as they maneuvered through tables of food and people talking,. "but these people are homeless and without work. They are under the radar and forgotten. We are here to serve them today." The next day, Lee & Eddie's was found in another part of Chicago providing food for 500 inmates at Cook County Jail Division 14.



Lee and Eddie's is known for their 24/7 service and that 24/7 commitment will extend through Christmas as they continue to deliver holiday meals for charities and customers. Charitable organizations like FCHN (Feed, Clothe & Help the Needy), "Food for Friends" Chicago Food Depository and others rely on local companies like Lee & Eddie's Catering to bring much needed food and cheer to the holidays.



In talking to Veles, his commitment to Chicago's less fortunate is clear. He talks about these Chicago-based charitable organizations like a proud father as he relays each charity's accomplishments and the people these organizations help. "We were at San Miguel School on the weekend," says Veles, "These guys are amazing and we are so happy to be a small part of what they do. Most of the kids who attend San Miguel go on to high school and college which is a real achievement in light of the odds they are facing. We are so proud of all of them."



In an economic environment where media messages can scare us into shrinking our giving, it's so important to realize how much abundance most of us still have in comparison to others in our own community. Companies like Lee & Eddie's continue their outreach despite the economic climate. It is as much a part of their company culture as their logo and helps to make Chicago winters feel a bit warmer.



About Lee & Eddie's

Since 1959 Lee & Eddie’s has been providing Chicago and its surrounding areas with delicious food at prices that can’t be beat! From simple drop-off service to complete event planning with staff and rentals they can truly say that “One Call Does It All!” They provide 24/7 service to Chicagoland and because of their volume are equipped to handle last minute catering orders.



Their specialties include Catered Holiday Parties, Graduations and Corporate Catering Events of all types. Their extensive menus can provide customers with quality sandwiches from their Signature Sandwich Shop as well as unforgettable BBQ foods right off the grill.