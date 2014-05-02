Chicago Discount Windows Introduces Ultra Energy Efficient Home Replacement Windows

Oak Lawn, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Locally owned general contracting company Chicago Discount Windows is currently offering energy saving home window replacements to Chicago homeowners. The company specializes in meeting the needs of each homeowner individually, and in providing top quality work at an affordable price. Replacement windows are a significant investment in the appearance, functionality, and energy efficiency of a person's home. Where some window replacement companies might be tempted to cut corners to increase profits and save costs, Chicago Discount Windows provides the sort of old-fashioned value and customer service that was more common a generation or two ago.



"We treat our clients the same way we would want to be treated", explained company owner, John Pienta. "We always start with a personal consultation where we come to your home and examine your existing windows and carefully listen to what you have to say. If you simply want to put something more energy efficient into a rental unit, we understand where you're coming from. However, if the home you're upgrading is the one in which you live, then we want to know what you did and didn't like about your old windows, how you'd like to clean them, how important keeping the new windows in line with the overall appearance of the home is to you, and any other concerns you might have. We want your input, because we want you to be satisfied with your Chicago window installation when it's done."



According to owner Pienta, Chicago Discount Windows is committed to providing Chicago area homeowners with the best window they can afford. Because of his background in general construction, Pienta states no job is too complicated. Whether a person wants historically correct wooden sash windows, or the top rated energy efficient window money can buy, Chicago Discount Windows understands client needs and are able to meet and exceed their expectations. Pienta states, "Our company works hard to stay abreast of changes and innovations in the home window replacement field and are able to knowledgeably discuss the products we think might best suit each client's home's needs." He further states their rates are the lowest of any Chicago area window installation firm and their record of client satisfaction is second to none. With free price quotes, the best selection of windows in the Chicago area and an unparalleled concern that they understand the client's needs, Peinta explains it is understandable why Chicago Discount Windows has such a loyal following of satisfied clients and such a great word of mouth reputation.



About Chicago Discount Windows

Chicago Discount Windows is a licensed, insured and locally owned and operated general contracting company that specializes in replacement windows. All work is guaranteed, and customer satisfaction is the company's highest priority.