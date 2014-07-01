Chicago DUI Lawyer Offers FREE Consultation to All Those Who Want to Avoid Arrest in DUI Cases

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- DUI offenses are very serious and it is important for an accused to hire an experienced DUI lawyer to avoid arrest. In Chicago, Attorney Garry Novak is a reputed lawyer who offers a free consultation to people who are facing DUI charges. The free consultation aims at guiding the accused and helping him/her to avoid any legal complications. This Chicago DUI attorney maintains that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is strictly prohibited in the Chicago city and thus any responsible citizen should avoid such situations.



An accused may face serious legal consequences under the law of the Illinois state. Moreover, the driving license of the accused could immediately be suspended by the Secretary of State of Illinois. However, if someone is charged with a DUI crime, the person should not delay at all to get in touch with an experienced criminal defense lawyer in Chicago. However, when it comes to hiring a lawyer, one should do a proper research and should check the track record of the lawyer. Attorney Garry also reveals some important advice to follow when searching for a lawyer in his recent YouTube video. He explains the benefits of hiring a reputed lawyer who has years of experience in handling DUI cases.



A Chicago DUI lawyer who has the proper knowledge of the city legislations can offer the best legal help for an accused. Such a lawyer will help at each step of the case proceedings and will protect the accused from the legal adversaries. Attorney Garry maintains that the failure to protect one’s legal rights in a DUI case may result in serious legal consequences. If proved guilty, the convict may be banned from driving for the lifetime and may also witness hefty monetary penalties and a jail term as well.



Attorney Garry is the DUI attorney in Chicago who not only offers his primary free consultation, but he fights for an accused till the final judgment. He endeavors to provide the best legal remedies to protect a person from being arrested or suffer from legal hassles. To learn more about his legal services, one may get an access to his latest video at Youtube.com.



About Garry Novak

Garry Novak is a reputed lawyer in Chicago who primarily focuses on cases related to DUI, Bankruptcy, Divorce, Criminal Defense, and Administrative Law. He and his firm have extensive experience in these areas. They believe in providing the best possible legal defense for reasonable fees.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Garry Novak

Telephone: 773-294-2436

TOLL FREE 1-800-261-4095

Email: gnovak@chicagoduiarrestlawyer.com