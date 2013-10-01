Chicago Family Lawyers - Hoffenberg and Block LLC - Named to 2014 Illinois Super Lawyers

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The Chicago Family Law Firm of Hoffenberg and Block LLC is pleased to announce that founding partners, Alan D. Hoffenberg and Gloria E. Block, have been awarded the prestigious designation of 2014 Illinois Super Lawyers. They are both are recognized for their exceptional work in matters related to family law and divorce. This is the 10th consecutive year for which the founding partners of Hoffenberg and Block have been honored in this fashion as Illinois Super Lawyers, a testament to their ongoing commitment of being one of the best Chicago Divorce Law Firms, and always serving the best interests of their clients as completely and successfully as possible.



To compile the annual Super Lawyers listing, researchers with Thomson Reuters' legal division solicit nominations from more than 60,000 attorneys across Illinois. A panel chosen by Illinois Super Lawyers editors assists with final selections, and fewer than 5 percent of Illinois attorneys are recognized each year.



Mr. Hoffenberg and Ms. Block have dedicated their practice exclusively to cases related to family law, including divorce, legal separation, child custody and visitation, spousal support and maintenance, paternity, child removal and relocation, prenuptial agreements and modification and enforcement of existing judgments.



Mr. Hoffenberg is a 1967 graduate of John Marshall Law School while Ms. Block earned her degree from Loyola University Law School.



With more than 100 years of combined legal experience, the skilled team of professionals at Hoffenberg and Block LLC is prepared to advocate for clients in even the most difficult of circumstances. They operate according to the firm’s philosophy – that if a case is prepared properly, it can be resolved favorably. They are also realistic and understand that sometimes cases cannot be settled. In that event, they are dynamic trial attorneys who will provide aggressive representation in the courtroom.



For more information about Hoffenberg and Block LLC and the services they provide, visit them online at ChicagoFamilyLawyer.com. Prospective clients can also call: 312-853-8000 to schedule a no obligation case evaluation.



About Hoffenberg and Block LLC - The Chicago Family Lawyers

Hoffenberg and Block LLC is a full-service Chicago Family Law Firm serving clients from Cook, Lake, DuPage and McHenry counties in Illinois for over 45 years. The firm dedicates its practice exclusively to matters of family law, such as Divorce, Child Custody and Visitation, Spousal and Child Support, Prenuptial Agreements and Modification and Enforcement of existing judgments. A no obligation case evaluation is available to all new clients. Hoffenberg and Block LLC can be reached directly by calling 312-853-8000, or visiting ChicagoFamilyLawyer.com, where more information on their services and attorneys is available.



Hoffenberg and Block LLC

30 N. LaSalle

Suite 3124

Chicago, IL 60602

Phone: 312-853-8000

Fax: 312-853-8008

www.chicagofamilylawyer.com