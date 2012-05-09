Chicago Gold Coast Real Estate Broker Mike Kravitz Offers Exclusive 60 Day Home Sale Guarantee

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- As a result of the current sluggish housing market and an influx of foreclosed properties, many home sellers are having difficulties moving their homes quickly. Furthermore, they are having trouble finding buyers who are willing to pay the fair market value for their homes.



Fortunately, there are a few positive signs for home sellers. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, over the past few months, national home sales have risen as compared to sales from last year.



And for people looking to sell their home in the Chicago Gold Coast area, there is even more reason to have peace of mind.



Chicago Gold Coast Real Estate Broker Mike Kravitz is helping homeowners throughout the Gold Coast area sell their homes quickly and for top dollar with his exclusive 60-day home sale guarantee. Recently recognized as a top producer by the Chicago Association of Realtors for 2011, Mike Kravitz provides first-class service, flexibility and loyalty to home buyers and sellers and helps them meet any and all of their Chicago real estate objectives.



In the current buyer’s market, homeowners can sometimes feel as though they are being put through the ringer while trying to sell their homes. But thankfully with the exclusive 60-day home sale guarantee from Mike Kravitz, they can rest assured they will find a buyer and receive the fair market value for their home, all within 60 days. This is as a result of a variety of key elements offered by Mike Kravitz, including targeted and quality marketing, superior salesmanship and experience and top-notch proprietary services.



Past home sellers have been extremely impressed with the services they have received from Mike Kravitz.



According to David Lionel, “Mike Kravitz listed and sold my house in Chicago. His services were exemplary. He went beyond expectations, even helping with some repairs on the house, and seeing that everything was well taken care of.”



The 60-day home sale guarantee does not apply to short sales or distressed properties and requires sellers to sign an Exclusive Listing Agreement with Mike Kravitz of Remax Premier Properties.



Mike Kravitz performs a wide range of in-depth processes in preparation for, throughout and after a home sale. This includes doing a competitive market analysis, having an internal marketing meeting, taking professional photographs, listing the home with MLS, utilizing print advertising and online marketing, producing brochures and signage, hosting open houses, negotiating purchase offers, analyzing contingencies, and monitoring the sale and closure to ensure things run smoothly.



To learn more about the exclusive 60-day home sale guarantee or for more information, visit http://www.MikeKravitzRealtor.com



About Mike Kravitz

As a veteran of the business world, Mike Kravitz focuses on Chicago Gold Coast properties and rentals. He provides first-class service, flexibility and loyalty to both home buyers and home sellers throughout the Chicago area, helping them meet any and all of their real estate objectives. He is a member of the Chicago Association of Realtors, the Illinois Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.