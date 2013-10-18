Chicago, Illinois Franchise and Business Opportunities Expo Is Scheduled for October 19 and 20, 2013

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Representatives of the Midwest Franchise Expo, a gathering that allows individuals to meet franchise owners, recently announced that the event will be held on October 19 and 20, 2013. The event, which is best known for its informational sessions, business opportunities, and large number of attendees, will be hosted in the Schaumburg Convention Center.



According to an article posted on the Midwest Franchise Expo’s website, the event is an excellent opportunity for individuals who wish to explore the option of owning their own businesses. Franchises are known to be a solid investment in any economy, especially because they are available in numerous industries. The Midwest Franchise Expo event can be used to network with representatives who want to expand or develop their businesses in the area, learn about financing options, and discover career opportunities.



“Attendees will be able to compare a variety of opportunities, and learn about many different industries at every investment level - all under one roof,” stated an article on the Midwest Franchise Expo’s website. The article went on to explain that all of these events take place in an informal and pressure-free atmosphere.



“They will have the chance to ask the questions that directly affect them and go home with all the information that they need to take the next step—they can save hours of research time, compare opportunities and source valuable information.”



The Midwest Franchise Expo expects many well-known franchises to be in attendance, such as The Brass Tap, Wireless Zone, Subway, The Pita Pit, and Senior Helpers. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8, and military personnel can show an ID to receive free admission at the ticket booth.



Individuals interested in learning more about the Midwest Franchise Expo can visit the event’s webpage for more information. Another expo will be held in Minneapolis MN soon.



About the Midwest Franchise Expo

The Midwest Franchise Expo provides an opportunity for people to meet face to face with representatives from top franchise concepts who want to expand or develop in their area. Attendees will be able to compare a variety of opportunities, and learn about many different industries at every investment level - all under one roof. People will have the chance to ask the questions that directly affect them and go home with all the information they need to take their next step. For more information, please visit http://www.franchiseshowinfo.com/chicago