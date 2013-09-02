Chicago Laser and Medical Spa Launches Brand New Easy-to-Navigate Website

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Southwest Laser and MedSpa, a renowned and respected medical spa in the south suburbs of Chicago has launched a new website devoted to offering expert knowledge and information on facial, body, and laser procedure. The website design was specifically modified to maintain strong doctor-patient relationships through easy-to-contact forms and “Ask the Expert” where patients can simply “Ask the Expert” on procedures and services. For even more personal connections, links to the Chicago Laser and MedSpa’s Facebook, Twitter, and Yelp are provided where patients can connect with others in the community and stay updated on monthly specials and the latest news about the Chicago practice.



The website contains comprehensive expert information about facial, body and laser procedures ranging from Botox® and Dyspot® to massage therapy and laser services such as hair removal and spider vein treatment. Along with dynamic drop-down menus for simple navigation, the descriptions of each procedure offered by the medical spa gives patients easily accessible and highly detailed information of the procedures desired. The Southwest Laser and Medical Spa aims to be a “one-stop shop" for all of south Chicago’s cosmetic needs, including face, skin and body.



The doctors at Southwest Laser and Medical Spa believe the new site will help demonstrate an emphasis on quality patient care and maintaining strong doctor-patient relationships. The doctors and staff are excited for the opportunity to provide their patients with the expert knowledge they seek about the wide variety of services available at the Southwest Laser and Medical Spa.



About Southwest Laser and Medical Spa

Southwest Laser and Medical Spa is led by Board Certified plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Kopolovic and physician Dr. Scott Lowry, together they treat the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. Specializing in state-of-the-art aesthetic treatments and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, the Southwest Laser and Medical Spa mission is to provide patients with the best available resources, achieving optimal health and natural beauty by harmonizing technology, science and art into one. Additionally, Southwest Laser and Medical Spa has been ranked number 1 for Botox, Latisse and Juvederm in Chicago by Allergan.



With two convenient locations to better serve Chicago patients, Mokena location at 19070 Everett Blvd. #202 Mokena, IL 60448 and Hinsdale location at 18 West 1st Street Hinsdale, IL 60521, South West Laser offers the most advanced laser treatments and non-surgical cosmetic treatments in a friendly and professional environment.



For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (708) 479-4488 or visit http://swlaserandmedspa.com/.