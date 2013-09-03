Chicago Marathon Beefs Up Security

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Runners headed to the Chicago Marathon on October 13th should expect for things to take a bit longer. Marathon organizers have announced extra tight security.



A majority of the extra changes will affect the starting line, picking up of packets and gear check. Runners will be limited to only four secured entrances, which will include bag-screening and runners will need to have bibs visible.



All participants must pick up race-packets and timing chips. And gear must be placed into a clear plastic bad supplied by the race.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com