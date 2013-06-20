Chicago Medical Group Purchases MendyZ Paintings

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- The MendyZ paintings on medical research have been gaining popularity and the art series is drawing attention from medical quarters. The Chicago Hospital Clinic and the Physician Medical Group have bought two paintings from the MendyZ art series related to medical research. The paintings are reported to be huge and lobby sized in the order of 6 X 8 feet or more. The research oriented art series related to medicine has grown now to have many paintings in various sizes and styles drawing inspiration from various clinical medical fields.



The art series developed by the artist MendyZ is rated to be successful from the popularity it has managed to achieve as well as the unique perspective of the artist. The artist takes complex scientific ideas an distiles them to a single viewpoint that adds to the medical issue at hand and makes it accessible for everyone. The research related art series compiled and developed by the artist MendyZ, a fine art artist with Exclusive Canvas Art, a Chicago art gallery, will be put on display for exhibition. The more recent upcoming exhibition named Prisoners: Mind, Body and Soul will feature a collection of rare art works from MendyZ series. The exhibition is set to feature only a few of the research related art works as these are rare and not all of them are available.



The famous paintings from MendyZ such as the Digitalis Purpurea also known as Common Foxglove and CD4+ Antigens are sold out and are unavailable for display at this exhibition as consignment procurement is complex internationally where these were purchased. The more recent paintings have been sold to Northwestern Cardiac Research Central Division. The additional research related art works are to be featured in the exhibitions set to be organized in midsummer. The display of the additional art works is to be hosted by Exclusive Canvas Art, an art gallery in Chicago, which the artist MendyZ is associated with, and at the exhibition Prisoners: Mind, Body and Soul.



The show is set to feature about 200 original works from the artist. “The show will have well over 200 original works in a diverse and prolific array of styles and mediums sure to excite collectors ranging from the very tiny 6 inches by 8 inches to a soaring 6 by 8 feet high”, say the organizers of the event. The organizers have arranged for private viewing of the art as well just west of downtown Chicago. This rare and private opportunity with the artist can be yours by contacting the new art studio of MendyZ in Chicago.



For further details on MendyZ art works log on to http://www.MendyZ.com or contact the gallery for a catalog of the most recent works.



About MendyZ

MendyZ is a fine art artist at the Exclusive Canvas Art Gallery based in Chicago. He is into research related art works in the field of medicine. His subject matter is not limited to medicine as can be seen in his latest Chicago series, Prisoners series, and sculptural textural abstracts on canvas. MendyZ’s work is prolific, diverse, and sure to delight. His works span a vast array of mediums, from oil, acrylic, intaglio printmaking on paper, serigraphs, monoprints, lithographs, sculptural in clay and metals, and others.



Media Contact

Mendy Zimmerman

MendyZ Chicago Art Studio

222 N Maplewood Chicago Illinois 60612

Tel: 847-693-7847

Email: MendyZ@ExclusiveCanvasArt.com

URL: http://www.ExclusiveCanvasArt.com and http://www.MendyZ.com