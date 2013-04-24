Chicago Native Launches Debut Novel of Reincarnation, The American Civil War, and the Great Chicago Fire

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Yesterday: A Novel of Chicago Reincarnation is the premiere work of self-published author Samyann. This novel is perfect for readers who enjoy Nicolas Sparks and other talented romance writers. Yesterday is a multi-layered story at home in the historical romance genre.



Commemorating the 150th anniversary of the American Civil War, Yesterday tells the story of art appraiser Amanda Parker and Mark Callahan, the policeman whose life she saves on one ordinary Chicago morning. Amanda and Mark experience a mysterious déjà vu that transports them to a perilous escape through the Civil War and the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. In modern day Chicago, Mark Callahan helps Amanda learn how to love again.



Yesterday has consistently high reviews on reliable sites like Amazon.com, GoodReads.com, and BarnesandNoble.com. Readers respond to Samyann’s “well written novel” (Lyn Casey), citing her “narrative” and “cinematic imagery” (Richard Weatherly). More praise from readers:



Mary Waldron says: “Once I started reading, I couldn’t put it down!”

S. E. Duncan says: “Masterfully written!”

Dr. Laurie Rozakis, Writer-Editor-Educator, State University of New York, says: “What a great read! The author is skilled at her craft.”

Darlene Allen says: “This is a story you’ll be glad you spent time with.”



Yesterday is available for purchase on Amazon.com in paperback, Kindle, and audio format and as an audiobook from Audible.com. The book can also be purchased from Barnes and Noble.com in paperback and is available in Nook format.



About Samyann

Samyann began to contemplate the story of Yesterday over 20 years ago. After nine months of research and writing, over one year of editing, the novel is now for sale for readers to enjoy. Samyann is currently working on her next novel, What Goes Around. This novel will continue to explore romance and reincarnation blended with important historical events. Release date is pending. Samyann lives in Chicago with her husband, three cats, and a chihuahua. Visit her website, www.samyann.com, for links to Facebook and Twitter. Follow Samyann’s blog, see her recommended links, and retrieve a free audiobook sample of Yesterday.



For Media Contact:

Samyann

Samyann (Author)

Email: samyann@aol.com

Website: http://www.samyann.com