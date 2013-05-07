Chicago 'Professional Free Hugger' Prepares to Hug His Way Across United States

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- To Chicago’s David Melia, giving free hugs is a way of life. With hundreds of thousands of free hugs to his name, Melia’s small act of kindness seeks to spread peace, love and happiness. In a unique effort to improve the nation’s sense of community, Melia has recently accounted a coast-to-coast trip to quite literally spread the love.



Between June 12th and September 8th of this year Melia will visit twenty-three cities to give out free hugs, while couch-surfing in order to meet locals and learn more about how they live. Planned cities include Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Albuquerque, Denver, Wichita, Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Durham, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Louisville.



Counting each hug along the way, Melia will be updating his Twitter feed on a daily basis as the total steadily rises. Updates will also be provided via his official website.



“There is something special about a hug that when shared is contagious. It benefits others because they receive a hug. It benefits me because I receive a hug. It's also important to remember some of the positive things in life especially when there is so much darkness,” says Melia, who has been counting his free hugs for the past six years.



Continuing, “This story is to inspire people to smile when they walk down the street because no one should underestimate the effect of that small smile or hug and how it can affect a life. It is important to remember the effects of these small acts and try to live our daily lives in a way that hopefully will inspire others to smile and share small acts of kindness and it will spread indefinitely.”



With such an altruistic trip, funds naturally pose a problem. To ensure he can cover his food and Amtrak travel expenses, Melia has written an entertaining and informative book about the process, psychology and practice of being a ‘professional free hugger’.



Synopsis for ‘Free Hugs:



It's More Than A Campaign - It's A Lifestyle’: David Melia offers his unique insights into the revolutionary world of Free Hugging. His six-years (and counting) Free Hugging career has provided him with ample experience to share his adventures and thoughts. Some of the topics included in this book are the four-stage process of hugging, the 30 different types of hugs, how free hugs create a change in the way humans interact on the most intimate level, the origins of the Free Hugs Campaign, David's free hugs story, and his proposed vision for the future of the Free Hugs Campaign.



Free Hugs: It's More Than A Campaign - It's A Lifestyle will revolutionize the way in which you think about everything related to hugs. David's deep thought and passion for hugs is evident through his writing. This book is an insight to the way in which he is revolutionizing the world through his passionate dream to embody the essence of a Professional Free Hugger living the Free Hugs Lifestyle.



Receiving rave reviews from the public and Psychology professionals, the book is set to resonate with readers across the country.



“While making a potentially life-changing read, all profits from the book will fund my national free hugs trip. Readers are welcome to find me on my tour and receive a free in-person hug. This is much better than simply getting an autograph on the inside cover!” Melia adds.



With such a unique few months ahead, interested parties are urged to buy the book and follow Melia’s free-hugging journey, as it happens.



‘Free Hugs: It's More Than A Campaign - It's A Lifestyle’ is available now: http://amzn.to/127z81C



For more information on Melia’s trip, visit:http://freehugstour.com



