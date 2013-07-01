Chicago Real Estate Company Helps People Buy Dream Home for Less

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- It is very important for individuals to think hard, before making a serious decision about buying or selling a home. Any decision taken in hurry might cost you a lot. There are many instances where people get into financial problems by making the wrong home buying decision. Customers always look for reliable and trustworthy companies who can provide quality services related to buying and selling homes. Remax City is a reputed real estate company offering quality and speedy services to customers mainly based in Chicago. Having significant years of experience in this field, the company provides professional service by assisting customers in the process of buying and selling homes.



Patricia Evans, a spokesperson of Remax said, “We make every effort to help all our clients to have a successful real estate buying/selling experience with our team of expert agents. We have a perfect solution for clients who are looking for buying a new home or investing in a new property.”



Remax offers all assistance related to real estate services, especially Chicago short sale properties. The company specializes in negotiating short sales and has experience with most of top lenders like City Bank Short Sale, Deutche Bank Short Sale, US Bank Short Sale and many other small investors. It focuses on making the procedures of buying and selling properties simpler and hence do not charge any specific upfront fees.



The company website features a search function to help customers easily find properties listed for sale in the Chicago area that match their needs and preferences. Customers can search using different criteria like property type, minimum price, maximum price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, etc. Additionally, you can find updates on the latest investment trends in the real estate market.



Remax also gives out great tips and advice on specific types of real estate investment from professionals in various fields such as real estate broker and attorney, tax professional, mortgage specialist, trust attorney, credit repair specialist and bankruptcy attorney.



Aneta & Grzegorz Sawicki, one of happy clients acknowledged “We would like to Thank you for your hard work during the purchase of our dream house, as well as, the sale of our condo. We couldn't have done it without your expert knowledge”.



About Remax

Remax is a real estate company in Chicago that provides a wide variety of real estate services. The company has 15 years of experience in this field and has helped a number of clients successfully buying and selling homes. Remax also specializes in short sale properties. For more information, please visit http://www.illinoishomebuy.com/



Contact Information

Company Name: Remax

Company Location: Chicago, IL

Email: rago1630@gmail.com

Website: http://www.illinoishomebuy.com