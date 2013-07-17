Chicago Salon Charles Ifergan Adds Ombre Hair Color to Its Line of Products and Services

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Charles Ifergan, a Chicago salon and day spa, has just added the Ombre hair color to its already-impressive line of products and services. The Ombre technique offers clients a vibrant and alive look for their hair while also being very gentle on the budget.



The owner of the Charles Ifergan salons in Chicago understands that times are still tough for a lot of people. The recession has caused money to be tight, and not everyone has the ability to pay for expensive hair color. However, people still deserve to feel good about themselves and their hair, and have access to lower-cost techniques that will still help them look their best. For people who are looking for top quality yet affordable salons Chicago area Charles Ifergan and the Ombre hair color are outstanding options.



Thanks to its maintenance and innovative process, Ombre hair color is already extremely popular with clients. The Ombre technique is also perfect for first-time hair coloring clients or teenagers who want to start experimenting with color. During the Ombre process, the crown of the head is left untouched, while highlights are applied only on the underneath layers of hair. As a result, the hair can then grow for many months without showing any unattractive roots, and the time between touch ups is also a lot longer than standard hair colorings. The Ombre process also creates a beautiful “now you see it, now you don’t” effect as people turn their heads and their hair moves.



“In an era of convenience and coupons, clients are looking for ways to stay fashionable and trendy in quick and cost-efficient ways,” an article on the hair salon Chicago website noted, adding that the Ombre technique fulfills these requirements.



“If you have a tendency to have dry, dull hair, you can always get a glaze (very quick and affordable appointment) between highlight appointments to maintain shine and cover grays.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Charles Ifergan hair salons is welcome to visit their user-friendly website at any time; there, they can read more about the wide variety of services that are offered, as well as where the salons are located throughout the Chicago area.



About Charles Ifergan

