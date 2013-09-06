My Personal Taxi Offers Flat Rate Chicagoland Airport Services

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Chicagoland area locals and visitors seeking affordable taxi service can always rely on My Personal Taxi, which offers flat rate airport services to Midway and O’Hare Airports starting at $25, never charging additional hidden fees.



My Personal Taxi’s mission is simple: staffed by professional and courteous drivers, this efficient and dependable taxi service will ensure that customers arrive to their destination safely, and on time. And compared to other competitors, they abide by a strict no surcharge policy; when they claim flat rate airport services, that is exactly what they mean, and no hidden fees will ever be found.



“We have true flat rates with no surcharges for tolls, gas, or extra people,” Deidre Pinnick of My Personal Taxi said. “We offer service to Midway and O’Hare Airports 24 hours a days, seven days a weeks, 365 days a year, so that we are available when our customers need us.”



My Personal Taxi covers all Chicagoland Suburbs and may even go out of state, if requested. This taxi service also provides non-emergency medical transportation.



Anyone looking for a great taxi service may learn more about what My Personal Taxi has to offer by visiting their website at www.mypersonaltaxi.com or by viewing the following video at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjniEcYY_Zw



My Personal Taxi is based in Naperville and Wheaton, IL. For media inquiries, or to book a reservation, please contact My Personal Taxi at 630-338-3403.