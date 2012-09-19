Chicago Teachers Strike Participants to Attend Upcoming Speed Reading Seminar by Howard Berg

McKinney, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- As the Chicago teachers strike continues, Howard Berg, “The World’s Fastest Reader,” is coming to the rescue.



On Saturday, September 22, Howard will give a full-day seminar in Oak Brook, Illinois, where he guarantees to double the reading and learning speed of anyone who attends. For Chicago-area teachers who are spending their days walking the picket line, the speed learning course will be a welcome distraction that also provides them with the opportunity to learn how to do speed reading.



Teachers are not the only ones who will benefit from Howard’s innovative course. People from all walks of life—including highly intelligent business people who want to cut back on how much time they spend each day reading emails, trade journals and other materials—will gain from spending a day with The World’s Fastest Reader.



As the economy continues to struggle and unemployment rates remain very high, Howard’s help could not be any timelier. People who read faster have been shown to be far more effective and valuable in their line of work. Reducing the amount of time people spend reading each day will allow them to focus more on other tasks, which in turn will increase not only their productivity but quite possibly their paychecks.



As Howard explains in a blog on his website, he has developed a unique and effective way to teach people to dramatically increase their reading speeds.



“You are the kind of person who is interested in improving reading speed,” he noted in the article, adding that as the Guinness Book World’s Fastest Reader, he has discovered a one-of-a-kind way to accomplish this goal that is markedly different from traditional approaches for increasing reading speed.



“Most speed reading programs rely primarily upon mechanical drills for increasing reading speed. You are taught to use your hands to move your eyes rapidly across a page of text.”



While this method conditions the eyes to follow the hand at an ever increasing speed, and does tend to increase the person’s reading speed, Howard said it can also create other issues, especially in the area of comprehension.



Howards’s approach relies on the psychology of reading to increase both reading speed and comprehension. This method, he said, allows people to slow down when needed without losing their ability to read quickly.



For more information about this Saturday’s event, and to register to attend, please visit http://www.HowardBergLive.com



About Howard Berg

Howard Berg attended the State University of New York at Binghamton, where he majored in both Biology and Psychology. He became interested in Psychology during his junior year and completed the four-year program during his senior year. He was told it would be impossible, and that is what spurred him to develop his first accelerated learning program. After teaching science and computers for 10 years in New York City, Howard then became a corporate officer in an Electrical Construction Corporation. He went on to form his own company dedicated to learning and success for all. To date, Howard has created more than 14 brain-based learning programs, including his Time-Warner book, Super Reading Secrets, which is currently in its 28th reprint. For more information, please visit http://www.howardbergspeedreading.com