Chicago Website Design Firm Lewis Media Group Now Offers Highly Effective, Targeted SEO Services

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- In today’s technologically advanced world, a company’s website is their first impression on potential customers.



And given that about 62 percent of search engine users click a website link on the first page of the search results, if a company does not have a website, especially one that is ranked and easy to find, they essentially do not exist to a large number of customers.



In order to get ranked by popular search engine sites, including Google and Yahoo, companies need to understand how to utilize search engine optimization techniques. But navigating the ever-changing world of SEO can be confusing and costly.



Recently announced, Chicago web design company, Lewis Media Group, is now offering highly effective and targeted search engine optimization methods to help websites get the attention and exposure they deserve, fast. Featuring Professional website design, the company also offers a wide variety of online marketing solutions, including brand development, custom interactive web applications, and website construction and redesign.



The professional web design company uses highly focused, ethical methods of local search engine optimization to ensure websites get ranked and stay ranked by the most popular search engine sites on the Internet.



“Lewis Media Group employs only the most ethical/ white-hat search engine optimization techniques, providing long-term results that are less likely to be affected by a change in the Google search algorithm,” states Lewis Media Group.



In addition to their extensive SEO services, Lewis Media Group provides companies with top-notch web design Chicago solutions.



And as a result of their cutting edge website design skills, the company’s website, WindyCityWebsites.com, was recently recognized by Design Festival as one of the most highly rated CSS websites of 2011 due to its forward-thinking, sleek design elements.



According to Lewis Media Group, the better designed and more user-friendly a business’ website is, the more likely a customer is to take the next step and either make a purchase or refer friends and family.



“With Lewis Media Group, you can expect to receive nothing short of A+ work, friendly service, dedicated support, and most important of all, a superior result which contributes, measurably, to your bottom line,” states the company.



For help creating an attractive, functional and optimized website, or for more information, visit http://www.WindyCityWebsites.com



About Lewis Media Group

Featuring professional web design services, Lewis Media Group is a Chicago-based company offering a wide range of online marketing solutions, including SEO, brand development and custom interactive web applications. Comprised of a team of expert website designers, the company aims to provide small business owners locally and across the globe with an effective marketing instrument.