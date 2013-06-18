Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic Brings Laser Liposuction for Quick Weight Loss

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic offer i-Slim Laser Liposuction. According to the company sources it is a professional series Laser Lipo system that is built to medical grade standards. It is being used to effectively remove excess fat without the negative side-effects associated with surgical methods.



It is a non-invasive laser liposuction that has taken the world of cosmetic surgery by storm. There are several benefits associated with i-slim laser liposuction e.g. immediate results, completely safe, long last & natural results, no needles, no pain and therefore no need for anesthesia. Also, there is no discoloration and no discomfort, no bruising, swelling or damage to other tissues.



Additionally, this cosmetic surgery does not need from the person to wear compression garments or bandages. Nonetheless, as there are no downtimes, so patients can resume their normal activities immediately. Dr. Anand Thakkar from Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic stated, “i-Slim Laser Liposuction, which is a professional series Laser Lipo system.”



He further added, “It is built to medical grade standards and is used effectively to remove excess fat without the negative side effects associated with surgical methods. This method has been tested and the safest and advantageous over diet and vigorous exercise.”



Here, at Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic they customize the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on each individual’s requirement and their safety. They are now ranked higher for their weight loss services and considered the best weight loss clinic in Chicago.



Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, life style, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



