Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic Now Introduces I-Slim Laser Liposuction in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Highly acclaimed for its weight loss services, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic, has now introduced i-Slim Laser Liposuction, one of its professional series Laser Liposuction in Chicago. It is built to match medical grade standards and used to effectively remove excess fat without side effects associated with surgical methods. This non-invasive laser liposuction has taken the world of cosmetic surgery by storm and offers painless fat reduction and body sculpting.



While highlighting the effectiveness of Laser Liposuction, one of the representatives of the company stated, “Using i-Slim Laser, directly into the problem areas such as the waist, hips, thighs, upper arms, or chin can be specifically targeted for fat removal. By positioning the laser pads in these areas, fat can selectively be broken down and eliminated. This is advantageous over diet and vigorous exercise, which over time help reduce overall body fat but not single out individual areas to be shaped.”



Famed as the best in spreading health and rejuvenation via their various weight reduction programs, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic also recommends its clients Low Calorie Diet Plan, keeping in accordance with the program under which a patient is undergoing. A proper mix of Low Calorie Diet Menu along with the prescribed weight reduction program, acts as the best combination that helps the patients in achieving their targeted health goal.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic

Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, lifestyle, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



To know more about our weight loss services, please visit: http://chicagoweightlossclinic.com/weight-loss-services.html



Contact Detail:

1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104,

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com