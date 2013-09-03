Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic Now Introduces One of the Best HCG Weight Loss Clinics in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss, an ideal weight loss clinic in Chicago, now introduces one of the best HCG Weight Loss clinics in Chicago and its nearby areas. The HCG weight loss program they offer change the metabolism to burn the fat while eating a very low calorie diet (VLCD).



While highlighting the program at their annual meet, one of the representatives of the company stated, “Our HCG Diet for weight loss is also referred as HCG weight loss program. Losing weight with HCG diet has been found to be the quickest way to lose weight without sacrificing your health and metabolism. Many people lose a pound a day and sometimes more.”



The company is also known for its innovations and hence they keep themselves up to date with the latest and with the most natural methods to lose weight, which could help their clients feel rejuvenated and spirited throughout their life. The company's Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) in Chicago is a form of treatment that focuses on examining the relationships between thoughts, feelings and behavior. Studying these parameters could really help the examiners to curb their food intake and hence the weight.



The company has also got one of the most unique ways of scrapping the extra flab through their best Detox Body Wrap in Chicago. This works on the concepts of removing toxins from the body such as heavy metals, poisons, etc., to activate hormones.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic

Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, lifestyle, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



To know more, please visit: http://www.chicagoweightlossclinic.com/



Contact Detail:

1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104,

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com