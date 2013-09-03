Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic Now Offers the Best HCG Weight Loss Program in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic, a highly effective Weight Loss Clinic in Chicago, has introduced HCG Weight Loss Program. This program is effective and the mostly known among those people, who want to lose a lot of weight, without exercising and without spending laborious hours at the gym.



The HCG weight loss has got the advantages of medical assistance from expert doctors and supervision by expert nutritionists, who ensure safety and keep clients’ health at a pinnacle in their mind. The expert nutritionists and trainers help their patients lose weight successfully and motivate them to achieve weight loss goals quickly as well as safely.



While highlighting the company's stellar success in delivering positive health and life, one of the representatives stated, “Our unique, HCG diet offers a unique clinically approved weight loss program that is highly effective in getting desirable health. Our program has the advantages of medical assistance and supervision to ensure your safety, while enabling you to lose weight rapidly and help motivate you to achieve your weight loss goals.”



The clinic also suggests and highly recommends the best appetite suppressant to the clients and they have benefited many clients with their medically supervised weight loss programs. To list some appetite suppressants, the company suggests Lipotropic Injections and controlled the intake of Vitamin B12, which helps increase energy, boosts metabolism and acts as a perfect fat burner.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic

Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, lifestyle, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



To know more, please visit: http://www.chicagoweightlossclinic.com/contactus.html



Contact Detail:

1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104,

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com