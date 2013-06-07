Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic Offers 77% off on Its One Laser Lipo Treatment

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic, a renowned weight loss services provider, offers a discount of 77% to the customers on one Laser Liposuction treatment. This offer is for the customers who like this weight loss clinic in Chicago's Facebook page. The treatment is worth $299 which is being offered to customers for just $99.



Dr. Anand Thakkar who is the medical director from the company explained about the benefit of this laser liposuction and available discounts on the same said, “When the laser paddles are placed on the skin, the low-level cold red laser beams penetrate the skin just deep enough to reach the layers of fat. When the light hits the fat cells, a rapid chain of events takes place. Firstly, pores form on the cells causing the fatty triglycerides to flow out of the disrupted cell membranes.”



“The water, Glycerol and fatty acids move into the interstitial space beneath the fatty layer in the skin. The adipocyte cells lose their round shape and are therefore reduced in size,” he further added.



There are many weight loss programs available at the clinic which includes HCG Diet for Weight Loss, Ideal Protein™ Program, OptiFast® Program, Food Sensitivity Test, Lipotropic Injections, Appetite Suppressants Diet and Nutritional Counseling and many others. The clinic has helped over 2000 patients in losing more than 64000 pounds and the numbers are increasing added Dr. Thakkar who is board certified in Internal Medicine and a Fellow with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic

Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offer personalized weight loss programs helping customers to lose weight in a healthy way and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, life style, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



For more information please visit - http://www.chicagoweightlossclinic.com



Contact Person: Dr. Anand Thakkar

Company Quote: Transforming One Life at a time...

Address: 1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Contact No: 847-884-7379

Email ID: - info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com