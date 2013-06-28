Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic Offers Body Fat Cavitation Treatments to Reduce Cellulite on Both Skinny and Obese People

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers body fat cavitation treatment which is helpful for those who want to get rid of the ugly cellulite on their back of thighs, abdomen, butt and arms and to shed extra pounds of fat from their body at the shortest possible time. Obese people get best weight loss programs at this clinic for better health.



Ultrasonic body cavitation treatment lessens cellulite and leaves smooth skin behind. The treatment burns fat cells at the shortest possible time, gets a defined shape of the body safely for the person. The non-invasive process shows instant results and provides clients a solution that helps them save their money by opting for bundled packages of either 3 or 6 or 9 sessions.



Talking about the body fat cavitation treatments, D. Thakkar a representative of the clinic stated, “Ultrasonic body Cavitation or Ultracavitation is a new and exciting, nonsurgical beauty device that physicians are using to aid in removing unwanted fat and cellulite and to help contour your body in the areas you need most.”



He also said, “Considered liposuction alternatives, these procedures are being compared to liposuction but without any surgical treatments. It is a safe, pain-free cellulite treatment with absolutely no side effects or downsides.”



Apart from body fat cavitation treatment, the clinic also offers various other treatments and programs that help customers shed extra pounds from their body. The services include HCG Diet for Weight Loss, Ideal Protein Program, Lipotropic Injections, OPTIFAST meal replacement programs, Healthwise low glycemic diet plans etc. amongst others. Clients can get exclusive information and the latest offers by the clinic through its social media pages.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic

Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping clients to lose weight in a healthy way and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. This clinic is unique as it customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, life style, hormones, eating behavior, stress management etc. It offers tests to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent them from losing weight.



