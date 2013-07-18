Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic Offers Holistic HCG Weight Loss Programs

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers holistic HCG weight loss program to treat obesity. The program is effectual in helping clients in losing weight with an all gain and no pain approach. It makes use of the unique and exclusive HCG diet to treat obesity and help to shed weight rapidly.



While battling weight loss issues, diet is one of the most critical and decisive factor. Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic makes sure that its patients begin on a winning note after following the unique HCG Diet in their HCG weight loss program. The HCG diet works to catalyze the already deposited fat in the body which results in weight loss and fat loss



Their spokesperson also speaks about the HCG weight loss programs, “The HCG diet offers a unique medical hcg weight loss program to patient desiring a healthy, effective weight loss and management program.”



He adds, “The program has the advantages of medical assistance and supervision to ensure your safety, while enabling you to lose weight rapidly to help motivate you to achieve your weight loss goals. The hcg weight loss program is based on the amazing power of HCG, a natural hormone with the ability to change one's metabolism.”



They accept the weight loss challenge on client’s behalf and treat obesity with their proven weight loss programs. They coach their client to change behavior towards food via their Lifestyle programs. Their weight loss programs are intended to improve health, vitality and longevity, making the client looks good, feel better and be happy with treatments.



About - Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic

Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping client to lose weight in a healthy way and maintain it for a long period of time. They customize the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, life style, hormones, eating behavior, stress management etc. They design a successful weight loss program for you by using a combination of two or more of these treatments as we want to give you the best possible tools to succeed. Besides weight loss program, they also provide aesthetic services for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging via Botox and Microdermabrasion to help skin to glow and look more beautiful.



To know about them please visit http://chicagoweightlossclinic.com



Contact Person: Dr. Anand Thakkar

Company Quote: Transforming One Life at a time...

Address: 1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Contact No: 847-884-7379

Email ID:- info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com