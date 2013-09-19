Chicago Weight Loss Now Offers New Alternative to Liposuction with Its Unique Body Fat Cavitation Treatment

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Known for its best weight loss Program, Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic now offers a new aesthetic treatment and the best alternative to liposuction via its unique body fat cavitation treatment.



One of the spokespersons at Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic stated, “Our Body Fat Cavitation treatment is relatively a new aesthetic treatment. Its unique body sculpting has no anesthesia, no scars, no discomfort, no down-time and presents a risk-free alternative to liposuction. The treatment results in instant loss of fat cells, which gets converted into liquid, which could be drained out of via body's own natural filtration system.”



This ultrasonic body cavitation is a new and exciting, non-surgical beauty device that is an ideal treatment for removing unwanted fat and cellulite and to help contour the body in the areas, one needs the most. The clinic also recommends proper dietary from their nutrition specialists along with their ultrasonic cavitation.



They are also known for their special weight loss treatment, where normal weight loss exercise doesn't work. Meanwhile, the lipotropic weight loss injections offered by Chicago Weight Loss and Nutritional clinics are beneficial in increasing an individual’s energy level and metabolism. Taking these injections can also benefit one in regulating cholesterol and in accelerating carb/sugar and fat metabolism.



About Chicago Weight Loss and Nutrition Clinic

Located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Chicago Weight Loss and Wellness Clinic offers personalized weight loss programs helping their patients to lose weight in a healthy manner and maintain it for a long period of time. Not all weight loss therapies or diets effect equally for all. But this clinic is unique and has helped more than 2100 patients losing more than 64000 pounds. The clinic customizes the weight loss treatment for all individuals depending on their metabolism, lifestyle, hormones, eating behavior, stress management, etc. The clinic tests patients to identify Food Sensitivity and Hormonal issues that may prevent customers from losing weight.



To know more about our weight loss services, please visit: http://chicagoweightlossclinic.com/weight-loss-services.html



Contact Detail:

1000 Grand Canyon Parkway, Suite 104,

Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

info@chicagoweightlossclinic.com