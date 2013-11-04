Chicago's 2nd Annual 'Women Taking Action' Seminar Set to Empower Women to Embrace Life's Next Step. Taking Place January 25, 2014

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Due to the overwhelming success of this year’s ‘Women Taking Action’ seminar, the founders are delighted to announce that the 2014 event will be held at UIC Student Center West on January 25th.



In January of this year, women packed into the seminar for a day of unique inspiration. With speakers including Erika Gilchrist, Beth Majerszky, Kamilah Paden and Angela Underwood, attendees left both informed and inspired to tackle life’s next steps with gusto. Reviews for the event said it all, with one attendee commenting, "The seminar was absolutely amazing. It offered some wonderful content and has empowered me to move forward into my destiny."



Continuing its themes of financial planning, health, wellness and fearless living, 2014’s five eclectic and entertaining speakers will guide women on a wide range of associated topics.



To date, confirmed speakers include:



Shirley Paden – Keynote speaker, world-renowned knitwear designer and best-selling author

Tina DeNard – Motivational speaker and fitness expert

Randi Kant – Life coach and motivational speaker

Beth Majerszky – Life coach and motivational speaker

Angela Underwood – Financial planner, author and speaker



The event’s founders, Angela Underwood and Kamilah Paden, have bold goals for all who attend.



“No matter where a woman is in her life or career, there’s always a ‘next step’. We want to urge women to take direct action and not to wait for life’s next opportunity to happen to them. Our experts will teach them how to set new realistic goals and make the most of who they are,” says Underwood.



Continuing, “Attendees really are their most important commodity and they deserve to invest in themselves. In today’s society, women need all of the inspiration they can get and we’re delighted to be doing our bit.”



Paden is confident that the duo has struck gold with the diverse range of topics their seminar will cover.



“You don’t see too many seminar days encompassing financial planning and health/fitness on the same stage. However, they both vitally important facets of every woman’s life and therefore they deserve attention. We’re also hoping to make a big impact along the theme of fearless living. Fear can hamper so many hopes and dreams and, by removing fear, women will quickly come to realize that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.”



The day will also include a wide range of local and national vendors, selling everything from cosmetic products and fashion to representatives from vital women’s groups and organizations.



Tickets are $55 if purchased before October 31st, after which the fee will rise to $65. For more information and to secure a place, visit: http://www.wtanow.com/.



Vendors can also secure their tables at the early-bird rate of just $100, again through the seminar’s official website.



About the Founders

Kamilah Paden is an author, educator and businesswoman, and has worked with Fortune 500 companies for over ten years. She holds degrees and certifications in Public Relations, Written Communications and E-business Strategy from Illinois State University, DePaul University and University of Chicago, respectively. She has presented across the country on transitioning offline brand online. However during individual client consultations, she noticed a lack of knowledge about branding and how your online habits impact personal brand.



Angela Underwood is an author and speaker, who has worked in the financial industry for over 28 years. Having successfully completed required training to become a Certified Financial Planner and passionate about arming families with adequate financial tools, Angela hosts “Building Your Financial Future” seminars at various conferences and has graced many platforms with her message of financial empowerment including; The Black Women’s Expo, K.I.R. Radio, Atlanta Live!, The Jacinda Show, The Harvest Show, Our Communities, Our Children Radio Broadcast and the Prosperity Advocates Network. Her passion for finances has recently expanded to encompass the establishment of the FinGive Corporation, an organization that exists to connect with other corporations, particularly, not-for-profit organizations, and offer financial education assistance.