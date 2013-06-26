Chicago's Jaifor Fitness Foam Rollers Now on Facebook

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Chicago-based startup Jaifor Inc., producers of the much-admired Jaifor High Density Fitness Foam Rollers, is now on Facebook to take advantage of the social network’s global reach and introduce Jaifor’s promotion of a healthy lifestyle.



Registered in the social network as a Community, Jaifor hopes to see people joining and following the page to share their fitness practices centered on exercise and use of the Jaifor Fitness Foam Rollers. Sold online through Amazon.com, Jaifor Fitness Foam Rollers is already enjoying a large following barely a month after launching their showcase on the online store.



"We are very excited about the response we receive among Facebook users,” said Joshua Belanger, Owner of Jaifor Inc. "Within just a few days, we have reached close to 700 likes, no doubt by people satisfied by our product and who share our belief in the benefits of foam rolling for a healthy lifestyle.”



Many new companies are using social networks such as Facebook, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram as their platform to reach more customers. Consumers appreciate this non-invasive way product ads reach them and the ease by which they can search for products on social networks, giving them the ability to compare products without leaving their home or just by searching on their smart phones.



Jaifor Inc. hopes to bring their high density foam rollers closer to the public through the new Facebook page. Their flagship products are offered in two sizes; Large 36" L x 6" W and Small 12" L x 6" W for use in massaging and de-stressing body muscles after exercise sessions and long strenuous hours of work. These fitness foam rollers come in black, extra firm and lightweight high-density foam material which keeps its original shape when pressed into.



People who frequent gyms and exercise centers are the ones most interested in foam rolling, although many who have just discovered the practice are also quickly drawn to it, such as serious athletes and avid fitness buffs. Including even a brief soothing session after regular routines can bring many benefits to optimal physical health.



These and more can be seen on Jaifor’s Facebook page which can be accessed through this link. https://www.facebook.com/jaiforinc



About Jaifor Inc

Jaifor Inc was founded by Joshua Belanger in 2012 to sell premium high quality health and fitness products online. Their first major product release is the High Density Foam Roller made in the USA.



The name Jaifor is pronounced as Jay Four, or J4. It is derived from the first letter of Joshua Belanger, his mother Jacqueline, and two grandmas, June and Judy.



Jaifor High Density Foam Rollers may be ordered online through this Amazon link. http://amazon.com/shops/jaifor



Josh Belanger

http://www.jaifor.com/

(312) 646-0413

media@jaifor.com